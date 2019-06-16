STANLEY, Gail Ann Gail Ann Stanley (Bennett; 80yrs) passed away at her Powder Springs home on the evening of June 11th. Born in Birmingham, AL, the daughter of James Lewis 'Jack' Bennett and Sarah Florence Hosch, Gail was the loving companion and wife of Louie Horton 'Jabo' Stanley Sr. for over 60 years and the sweet mother of two daughters and two sons. Gail is survived by her daughters, Laurie L. Stanley Marks and Lecia V. Stanley Farmer (David); son James R. L. 'Butch' Stanley (Michelle Willis); Step-mother, Jane Bennett Zeanah; half-sisters, Leslie Kay Bennett and Donna Bennett Farrington; eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Gail is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Louie H. 'Sam' Stanley, Jr., half-brother, George E. Lamphere; and son-in-law, Dennis Marks. An attendee of Avondale High School ('57), Gail and Jabo were married ('55) and eventually moved to the Atlanta suburb of Snellville, GA where they raised their family and resided for over 50 years. Gail was a gifted singer from an early age, being featured as a young performing-artist on local radio and television shows. Gail went on to spend a large portion of her life entertaining and lifting the spirits of those who came to enjoy her beautiful voice. She loved to sing the 'standards' of her youth but most knew her from her years of tenure in the house-bands of the famed Country & Western clubs of Atlanta, The Cactus Club and The Silver Saddle. In retirement, Gail served the patrons of the town library for several years as a library assistant and, as an avid reader herself, found the time to indulge in her love for murder mysteries. Retirement also allowed for the discovery of new affinities including an appreciation of antique teapots and drawing. A gifted and prolific artist, Gail generated reams of whimsically beautiful and strikingly colorful drawings, most notably amazing depictions of flowers and birds. Always light of heart, with a sweet smile and gracious laugh, Gail touched many people in her 80 years of life. No one was a stranger to her as everyone she met seemed as if a long-lost friend. A woman of simple pleasures, nothing made Gail happier than the traditional summer trip to New Smyrna Beach, FL, where, for over 30 years, she was surrounded by friends and family, most enjoyably the seemingly innumerable grandchildren. We all loved her deeply. She will be missed every day, but her love will live on in our hearts, her soul in our veins, and her memory in our consciousness. Momma, Momsie, Nanny, Gigi, may you rest in peace for all eternity and be rejoined with your dearly departed on the beach. A gathering to honor the life of Gail Stanley will be held Monday, June 17th, 2019 at from 5pm until 9pm at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary