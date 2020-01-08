|
|
WILSON, Gail Matthews Gail Matthews Wilson, 66 of Fernandina Beach, FL passed on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach. Gail was born in Dothan, Alabama on August 31, 1953 to Albert and Janice Matthews. She grew up in Columbus, Georgia and was employed at AFLAC there before moving to Atlanta and being employed at Cox Communications and Sprint prior to having twin girls and retiring to become a housewife. Gail moved from Atlanta to Amelia Island in 2014 following the retirement of her husband from his Atlanta career. Gail leaves behind her husband, Robert Wilson; daughters, Kara and Kendall Wilson of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Barbara Starling of Columbus, Georgia and cousin, Sharon Fowler of Columbus, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Kirkland Memorial Baptist Church, 6304 Lynridge Avenue, Columbus, Georgia. The family requests that memorial donations be made in Gail's name to the Music Department at Amelia Island Baptist Church, 961167 Buccaneer Trail, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, because of Gail's love of singing with the choir there. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020