IRVIN, Gail Wood 1936-2019 Gail Lee Wood Irvin was born in Savannah, GA on June 23, 1936 and passed away February 1, 2019. The daughter of Rennah Lee Wood and William Dillard Wood, she grew up traveling the south as her father's job was establishing water lines through the area. Attending a new school every year of her childhood she learned to make new friends quickly, a necessity that would serve her well in traveling the world in later life. She graduated from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta in 1952 and went on to attend Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. While in Macon, Gail met her future husband and soul mate T Irvin on a blind date. They were married on June 4, 1955 and made their home in Atlanta. Gail attended nursing school at Crawford Long. She and T had two daughters, Cindy and Diane. Gail always had fun with the neighborhood kids, telling ghost stories that many remember to this day. She had fun with her girls, whether dancing down the grocery aisles at Ogletree's or later planning debutante parties and weddings. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf at the Capital City Club and later at Greenwich Country Club in Connecticut. Community service was always important whether it be teaching adult literacy, working the Atlanta Classic Golf tournament as a volunteer or serving many years as a Pink Lady at Northside Hospital. She was also a Sunday school teacher at Oak Grove UMC and St. John UMC and became a Stephens Minister at Clayton First UMC. Gail and T were always a team in raising family and in corporate life. Gail was always supportive traveling the world with T, throwing spectacular parties such as their annual Kentucky Derby party and eventually leaving her beloved Georgia to establish a new home in Greenwich, Connecticut while T worked in New York City. They also shared a flat in London, England and literally traveled all around the world. Upon her husband's retirement they were once again back in Georgia spending most of their time at their beautiful "Hidin' Place" on Lake Burton. Long boat rides and spending time at Water Fall Country Club with family and friends made life sweet. In retirement, Gail and T became active members of Clayton First UMC, attending Sunday school class where they made many treasured friends. Gail supported F.A.I.T.H. in Clayton which serves women and children who are victims of domestic abuse. She was also a member of the Clayton Garden Club. Recent years have found Gail and T living in their newest beautiful home at Lenbrook in Atlanta. She was tenderly aided by several devoted caregivers, all whom we greatly appreciate. Gail was a dedicated wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved her family fiercely. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jackie Wood Cureton and her granddaughter Erin Irvin Aivalotis. She will be dearly missed by her husband Tinsley H. Irvin "T", daughters Cindy Aivalotis (Ron), Diane Christian (Michael) and grandchildren Stephen Christian (Alyssa), Avery Christian, Cole Aivalotis and Meggie Aivalotis, or, as their Muv called them, Nina, A.G., Cole Man and Meggie Moo, her beloved sister, Nancy Wood Stiles of Gainesville, Georgia, and her nieces and nephew all of whom she loved dearly. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8 at Oak Grove UMC, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA, 30033. Services will be officiated by Rev. Glenn Ethridge and Rev. Jeremy Lawson. A reception will be held at the church immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to F.A.I.T.H., PO Box 1964, Clayton, GA, 30525. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019