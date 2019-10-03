Resources
DALTON, Gala Gala Coogler Dalton, (born: August 15, 1944), passed at home Saturday September 28th, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Gala was the daughter of Oscar James Coogler and Edith Hills Coogler of Atlanta, and the granddaughter of Edith Mansfield Hills of Savannah and Atlanta. Gala began her career young working for her grandmother at Edith Hills Interiors, but found her true passion later in life in jewelry design and sales, first at Golden Fleece Jewelry and then at Sandy Jones Jewelry. Nevertheless, in her own words "the only thing I ever aspired to be was a good mother." She is survived by her two children, Margo and Drew Dalton as well as her half brother Bolen Coogler.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019
