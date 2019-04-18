KARNOWSKI (Traylor), Gale After a courageous year-and-a-half facing the challenges of multiple myeloma, Gale passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 11 in Asheville, North Carolina. She was 64 years old. She and her husband Paul walked up the aisle hand-in-hand nearly 40 years ago. With those joined hands and a purposeful pace, they made their way down the road of life, always loving, laughing, and learning along the way. She will be lovingly remembered for the twinkle in her eye, her infectious laugh, her concern for others, and the passionate way with which she lived her life. A tried and true Hoosier, Gale was born in Jasper, Indiana in 1954, graduating from her beloved Indiana University in 1977. For nearly her entire working life, she worked in Information Technology. Her life and work took her to Indianapolis, Tallahassee, many years in Atlanta, and finally to Asheville, North Carolina. Besides her husband Paul, she is survived by sister Lynn Weiss (Tom.) She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Philip (Mary), Mark (Joann), Peter (Tina), Joe (Richard) and her sisters-in-law Mary (Dan), Martha (Jerry), Margaret, 14 nieces and nephews, and her beloved rescue dog, Bingo. She was predeceased by her parents Max and Frances Traylor and rescue dog, Odie. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. at Paul and Gale's home in Asheville. Her husband Paul wishes to thank all the wonderful caring nurses and doctors at Asheville Hematology and Oncology, Mission Hospital, Duke Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Center and the Oncology Unit at Wake Forest Baptist. All of them lightened her load in ways they will never know. She also depended on the kindness of strangers. As part of her therapy, she received many units of blood from anonymous donors. If she were here, she would urge you to donate blood and be that stranger for someone else. Memorial donations in memory of Gale may be made to Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, #5, 383 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary