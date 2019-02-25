Services
Gale Walker WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Gale Walker Gale Walker Wallace age 72 of Alpharetta passed away February 23, 2019. She was born and raised on Walker Hill on Birmingham Hwy. She was part of the Walker and Jett families who were pioneer settlers of Alpharetta dating to the early 1700's late 1600's. She and her brother Jimmy Walker would go to the Birmingham Crossroads or Crabapple Crossroads to get a 7UP and a candy bar and would sometimes never see a passing vehicle. She loved to garden and was an amazing cook. She loved her family and was an extraordinary grandmother to her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertie Walker; husband, Charles Ray Wallace, Sr. and sisters; Elizabeth "Libby" Hrabak and Janice Turner; brother, Jimmy Walker. She is survived by her son, Charles R. Wallace, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer L. Wallace of East Cobb; daughter, Elana W. Wlodarchak and her husband, Joseph of Loveland, CO.; grandchildren, Samuel J. and Carmen Castanaro, Michael J. Castanaro, Matthew R. Wlodarchak, London A. Wallace and Catherine Wlodarchak; great-grandson, Gabriel Castanaro; sister, Joann Woodliff of Alpharetta along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Foster Care Ministry at Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA. 30009. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The Wallace family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Norrthside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2019
