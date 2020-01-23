|
BORING, Galen L. Galen L Boring, age 65, of Avondale Estates, passed away quietly at home Jan. 21, 2020 after a difficult and courageous battle with cancer. He was retired from DeKalb County Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed vacations and camping with his wife, Lynne. Galen also loved his dogs, the Steelers, riding his Harley and listening to the Rolling Stones. Galen was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Julia Boring, brothers Ray, Jr., Vernon, Wayne and Gary Boring. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lynne Boring of Avondale Estates, his brother Terry Boring (Susan and Christopher AKA his Sidekick) of Johnstown PA, his sister-in-law Jeri Larkin (Johnette Stewart) of Gladewater, TX as well as many extended family members and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held in Johnstown, PA at a later date. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020