Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Resources
More Obituaries for Gamaliel Hilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gamaliel Hilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gamaliel Hilson Obituary
HILSON, Gamaliel Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Gamaliel Hilson will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12 PM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3188 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA., 30034. His remains will lie in state at 11AM until the hour of service. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences.www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gamaliel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -