HILSON, Gamaliel Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Gamaliel Hilson will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12 PM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3188 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, GA., 30034. His remains will lie in state at 11AM until the hour of service. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences.www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020