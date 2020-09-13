1/
Ganesh Persaud
PERSAUD, Ganesh "Ron" On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Ganesh "Ron" Persaud of Alpharetta, GA, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Ganesh was born on April 27, 1946 in Diamond Plantation, Guyana, South America to Beepat and Ramrajia Algoo. On November 29, 1969 he married the love of his life, Pearl Persaud. Shortly after, he and Pearl moved to New York where they built a home for their family of six. In the summer of 1986, they moved to Alpharetta, GA where they raised their four children. Ganesh had several passions, the first being his family and a close second would be his work. He enjoyed the adventure of being self-employed and moved from the corporate world to owning several toy stores across the state, worked in accounting and reinsurance, then finally established a staffing agency, Eagle Resource Group, Inc., a company he successfully owned and operated for 17 years. Outside of work, he enjoyed home improvement projects, yardwork, travel, photography, action movies, and teaching adult Sunday School at the Alpharetta Church of God. He will be forever known for his compassion, strong work ethic and sense of humor. He is a loving husband, father, and a friend to many. Ganesh is survived by his wife of 50 years Pearl, his four children, Richard (Usha), Andrew, Elizabeth (Ben) and Jessica, and the family dog Daisy. The family will live-stream (https://www.facebook.com/Ncfhlive-111566940661816) a private graveside service on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
