SIMPSON, Sr., Garey Lambert Garey Lambert Simpson, Sr., 68, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer only three weeks prior. Born November 12, 1951, Garey grew up in Savannah, GA with his parents Marjorie McKinnon Simpson and the late John Ely Simpson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Duke Simpson; his mother Marjorie "Sissie" McKinnon Simpson; children Katherine "Katie" Simpson Spencer and her husband Eric, Garey Lambert Simpson, Jr. and his wife Julia; grandchildren Addison Leigh Spencer (9), Elliott Scott Spencer (4), Sophia Elle Simpson (due in August); sister Ethelyn Nightingale Simpson; his nephew John Ely Simpson, III and his wife Nancy, nephew Marshall McKinnon Simpson; great-niece Ansley Simpson, and great-nephew John Ely Simpson, IV. He was predeceased by his biological father Henry Read Lambert, his father John Ely Simpson, and his brother John "Ely" Simpson, Jr. In 1970, Garey graduated from Savannah Country Day School in Savannah, GA where he played football and was a member of the 1969 state championship team. This past fall, he organized a celebration and reunion of the 50 year anniversary of the 1969 SCDS State Championship football. He was overjoyed to reconnect with many of his classmates and friends. He earned a Bachelor's from Georgia Southern University and a Master's in Geology from San Jose State University. He loved telling stories of surfing the massive waves in California, and considered his time in California as one of the highlights of his life. Recently, Garey retired from Landmark Resources, Inc, an Environmental Consulting Firm, which he co-owned. He was a Geologist and Environmentalist who was passionate about preserving the earth and its creatures. He was a well thought of and popular professor of Environmental Science at Kennesaw State University for many years. While living in San Jose, CA and Houston, TX, Garey was employed by the US Geological Survey, CITGO Oil Company, Elf Aquitaine Oil Company, and The Moss Landing Harbor Association. He was a member of the Society of Colonial Wars and St John's Episcopal Church. Garey was multi-talented. He shared his love of rocks, minerals and crystals with family, friends, and local schools. He rescuedinjured animals, wild or domestic, and he cared dearly for his cats Cali and Luna, his dog Bridget, and his relative's pets. He enjoyed working on cars and still owns his original 1973 orange Volkswagen Bus, which he was carefully restoring. On any special occasion, we could count on Garey to recite a poem he had written. Every greeting card he shared with family and friends was sure to have a creative drawing. During his last days, he was insistent that he create art and record favorite children's stories in his voice for his current and future grandchildren. Family and friends of all ages were, by far, the most valued part of his life. He adored his wife, his children and grandchildren and was always happy to share how proud he was of his family. He enjoyed long conversations and telling stories, often embellishing them. He always looked forward to the annual family trips to the mountains and the beach where family connections were celebrated. He never met a stranger. He was a generous man with a loving heart, captivating smile, big resonating voice, tremendous sense of humor, infectious laugh, and the best all-encompassing bear hugs. He had a strong sense of self and was comfortable with who he was to the end. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Good Mews Animal Foundation at 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068; goodmews.org or your favorite animal rescue organization.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020