1/1
Garland Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK, Jr., Garland Garland Bennie Cook, Jr., 68, of Suwanee, died September 3, 2020. Mr. Cook had a successful career as an attorney, first in the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office and then in private practice. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Apalachee Golf Club. Bennie also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting. He is survived by his loving wife, Maricar Cook; sons, Andrew Cook and Dennis Cook; granddaughter, Vanessa Cook; and brothers, David Cook, Steven Cook and Douglas Cook. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 8, at 2 o'clock with the family receiving friends beginning at 1 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved