Garland Fink

FINK, Garland Eugene Garland Eugene Fink Jr. "Gene" passed away June 20th 2020 at his home of 43 years in Atlanta. Mr. Fink was born in Williamson, West Virginia on June 28th 1931, the only son of Garland and Edith Fink. He joined the Army and served stateside during the Korean War and later graduated from Marshall University (BA in business administration). He was a lifelong member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He moved to Atlanta in the late 50's and married Rita Marie Fink in 1971. He then founded "Peach Realty" (later Urban Communities) and constructed many distinguished properties throughout the Atlanta and Decatur area for over 30 years. He will be best known by those that loved him for his quick and charming wit, his trademark flirtatious smirk, his love for the Braves (and sometimes Falcons), his passion to build and create real estate, and his unwavering dedication to providing for his family. He is loved and appreciated for the sacrifices and labor of love only a father could provide. He is survived by his two children Robin and Darren Fink both of Atlanta. A joint memorial service will be held at a later date at The Cathedral of St. Philip's along his with his wife (recently deceased). In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warriors Foundation'.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 5, 2020.
