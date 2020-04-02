Services
Garry Pace


1951 - 2020
Garry Pace Obituary
PACE, Garry Walter Mr. Garry Walter Pace, age 68 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Due to the current restrictions in place because of the Covid 19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Pace was born to Walter Edward Pace and Rosa Lee Jones Pace in Atlanta, Georgia on May 14, 1951. He is survived by his mother Rosa Lee Pace of Austell, sister and brother in law Diane Pace Thomas and Larry Thomas of Smyrna. Mr. Pace was in the ROTC at Therrell High School in Atlanta, and later served in the US Marine Corps. He served on the City Of Atlanta Police Force and various police departments around Metro Atlanta, and later had his own security company. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2020
