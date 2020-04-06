|
Retired Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Gary B. Andrews of Chickamauga died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at age 73. There will be no service, public or private, until the coronavirus outbreak is at some manageable stage, the Appeals Court said.
Andrews was a Superior Court judge in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and a member of Georgia Public Service Commission before his election to the Georgia Court of Appeals in 1990.
He is survived by his children: Paige Andrews of Suwanee, Blake Andrews of Atlanta and Blane Andrews of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and brothers Joe Andrews and Calvin Andrews, both of Chickamauga. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Andrews' memory to the Gordon Lee Alumni Association in Chickamauga.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2020