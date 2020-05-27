Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Gary Locke Jr. Obituary
LOCKE, Jr., LCDR Gary W. LCDR Gary W. Locke, Jr. of Danielsville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rebecca J. Locke, a brother, Linfred Locke of Auburn, Maine, two daughters, Tina Locke Carter and Panther Tomarrock (Lisa), a son, Gary W. Locke, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gary was an active member of Danielsville United Methodist Church where for many years sang in the choir. LCDR Locke joined the United States Navy in 1950 at the age of 17 and retired to Athens, GA in 1980. Gary was active in the community and in 1981 organized and led Area 5 which served 10 counties. He furthered his service to the developmentally disabled in 1982 when he started the Madison County . In 1985 he helped form Friends of the Challenged United in Service (FOCUS). FOCUS addressed gabs in service at the state level and served as a vehicle for lobbying for the rights of those with mental and developmental disabilities, as well as those dealing with substance abuse. In 1993, Gary joined the GA Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) where he advocated for benefits to Georgia Veterans and their families. He continued to serve Georgia's Veterans until he retired in 2005 to pursue organic gardening and spend time with his family. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM - 7 PM, on Thursday, May 28, and the funeral will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, May 29, in the chapel at Lord and Stephens EAST, Athens. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020
