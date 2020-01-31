Services
LONG, Gary Lorenzo A Celebration Service honoring the Life and Legacy of Mr. Gary Lorenzo Long of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 1 PM, at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA; Rev. Eric Jackson, officiating. Interment, Monte Vista Biblical Gardens. Survivors are two daughters, Quinasha "Shaun" (Michael) Pritchett, and Shanay Long, three siblings, Angenette Cobb, Cheryl Long, and Keith (Sandra) Scroggins, and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020
