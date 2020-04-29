|
RUSSELL, Gary February 25th, 1955 - April 25th, 2020 Gary Martin Russell was born to Shirley and Juanita Russell and raised in Nashville, TN. After an exemplary high school experience at Bellevue High School, he was awarded an academic scholarship to Mercer University, in Macon, Georgia. He graduated with honors and moved back to Nashville where he worked as a consultant. Soon after, Gary moved to Atlanta to be with his loving partner, Jim Clay. Together they created a wonderful life filled with travel, philanthropic endeavors, a host of several different furry children over the years, and a beautiful home where they often entertained an abundance of friends and "chosen family". Gary enjoyed a stellar career with Sprint while in Atlanta. In addition, Gary and Jim relished being an integral part of the All Saints Episcopal Church community. On January 23, 2018, Gary lost his beloved partner Jim after almost 30 years together. Gary will always be remembered for his love of "given" and "chosen" family. Much like his mother, Gary never met a stranger and lived his life believing "relationships matter". Whomever he met, whether the cashier at Publix or the former President of The Coca-Cola Company and everyone in between, Gary left people better than he found them. It is impossible to count the many lives he touched with his faith, positive spirit, and genuine love and concern for people, as well as animals. Gary leaves behind his current beloved furry children, Coco and Bailey; his favorite sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jr Ramos; his favorite brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Becky Russell; nieces, nephews, and their families, Laura Ramos Melendez (Luis), Cristina Ramos Starks (Don), Dr. Benjamin Ramos (Claudia), and Martin Reed "Jake" Russell. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the weeks to come. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society in memory of Gary M. Russell.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 29, 2020