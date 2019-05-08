SMITH, Gary D. Gary D. Smith passed away on May 3, 2019. He graduated from Brown High School in 1955 and attended Georgia Tech. Gary grew up in and around Atlanta and retired in 1995 from the City of Atlanta, after 30 years, as a Civil Engineer. Gary was in the Air National Guard from 1960 to 1966. His love for Coca-Cola, Georgia Tech, golf and music from the 50's was undeniable. He met his wife of 54 years , Arlene, in 1965 when she worked at Atlanta City Hall. Gary is survived by his wife Arlene of Sharpsburg, GA. His son and daughter in-law Kris and Becky Smith and his two cherished granddaughters, Savanna Smith and Julieanna Smith, all of Sharpsburg, Ga. A celebration of Gary's Life will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Tyrone Depot 847 Senoia Road, Tyrone, GA 30290. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Royal Animal Refuge, a no kill shelter for dogs. 341 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019