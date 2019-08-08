|
STROUTH, Gary Frederick Gary Frederick Strouth, 77, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mr. Strouth was born September 7, 1941 in Dayton, OH where he graduated from Northridge High School in 1959. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy. He then became a firefighter, serving with the Dayton Fire Department, the Atlanta Fire Department and the Dekalb County Fire Department. He then joined BellSouth/AT&T where he retired. Mr. Strouth is preceded in death by his parents, Fred. C. and Marion J. Strouth; sons, Jonathan (J.J.) Strouth and Tony Prolago; and his brother, Raymond C. Strouth. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Linda Spell Strouth, children, Jill (Strouth) and Tim Halstead, Joseph Strouth, Greg and Jodi Prolago, Ronni and Jamie Rice, Jeff Chance and Karyn Ibert; grandchildren, Alexander and Carrie Halstead, Juliette Halstead, Annabelle Halstead, Amanda Padgett, Rusty and Alexis Snowden, Jacob Chance, Joshua Chance; great grandchildren, twins, Samwise Halstead, Thorin Halstead, Marianne Padgett, Ansleigh Padgett, Leighann Padgett, Kingston Snowden, Presleigh Snowden; and his Chiweenie Fur Child, Miss Cindi. There will be a memorial gathering Thursday, August 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Strouth residence. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations toward the purchase of an AED/Defibrillator for Shag Atlanta in honor and memory of Gary F. Strouth. Donations can be made at paypal.me/GaryStrouthfund. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019