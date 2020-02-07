|
WALKER, Gary Leonard Funeral Services for Mr. Gary Leonard Walker will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Viewing on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. He will lie in state from 12 PM to the hour of service. Gary leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Vera Walker, daughter Erica Apkins, son Marquez Walker, stepson Troy Apkins, granddaughter Xenobia Apkins, sibling,, and a host of other loving devoted family and friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020