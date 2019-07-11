|
|
WASHINGTON, Gary Memorial service for Mr. Gary Alvin Washington will be held 11 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Martin Street Church of God 148 Glenwood Ave Atlanta. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 am. Pastor Arthur Grier officiating. He is survived by his two brothers Stan and Kevin; sister in law Susan Washington, nephews, Kevin Jr., Kenneth, and Gabe; nieces Kelli and Nikki a host of cousins. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019