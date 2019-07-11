Services
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
595 West Lake Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 792-2400
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Martin Street Church of God
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Street Church of God
148 Glenwood Ave
Atlanta, GA
WASHINGTON, Gary Memorial service for Mr. Gary Alvin Washington will be held 11 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Martin Street Church of God 148 Glenwood Ave Atlanta. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:45 am. Pastor Arthur Grier officiating. He is survived by his two brothers Stan and Kevin; sister in law Susan Washington, nephews, Kevin Jr., Kenneth, and Gabe; nieces Kelli and Nikki a host of cousins. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019
