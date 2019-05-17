Services
YARBROUGH, Gary B. A loving tribute to the life of Elder Gary B. Yarbrough, of Douglasville Ga., will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at The Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave., S.E., Atlanta, GA. 30316. He had the biggest heart in the world! He was a giver, and he gave of himself whole heartedly, and was a living example of being selfless. Nothing will ever fill the void left in our hearts! He wanted us all to be great, so for all those that loved him, continue his legacy. May his legacy of love sustain us during this time.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
