Obituary Flowers KELLEY, Gayle Gayle Hightower Kelley, age 62 of Duluth, passed away February 27, 2019. She was born August 14, 1956 in Atlanta, the daughter of Derrell and Lillian Hightower. Gayle was preceded in death by her sister Faye and her father. She is survived by her mother, her sister Lynn White (Earl); her husband Scott M. Kelley, Jr.; nieces Amy Laurino, Jennifer Lenhardt, Jessie Lenhardt, Catherine Van Eeden, Lindsey Parr; nephew Austin Parr; and sisters-in-law Alison Kelley (Rick Lenhardt) and Shawn Kelley. A 1974 graduate of Clarkston High School and graduate of Georgia Southern University, Gayle loved to cook, share laughter with friends, and do life with her sister-traveling to Hawaii, France, England and Italy. Her long career was with Orica in customer service. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 with the funeral service beginning at 11 AM at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Ave. Marietta, GA. with Rev. Art Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Burnwell, GA, where she will be buried next to her father. Carmichaelcares.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2019