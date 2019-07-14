BURGAMY, Gena Lucille Gena Lucille Burgamy, formerly of Atlanta, GA, currently residing in Murfreesboro, TN died Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Daughter, sister, mother and friend Gena touched the lives of many in her never boring life. Born in Atlanta GA on September 18, 1963, Gena was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Barbara Burgamy. Gena was a 1981 graduate of Lovett High school in Atlanta, Georgia and a proud Georgia Bulldawg, class of 1985. Gena was a high school athlete participating in basketball, softball and soccer. In college, she became a sister in Kappa Kappa Gamma. In the last 5 years, Gena had participated in adult competitive swimming and taught and coached children in swimming. Her red hair fueled her fiery spirit and strong will. She was known for bringing laughter to any room. Her wit was surpassed by none and her smile brightened the day of everyone she met. After college, Gena spent many years working in advertising fueling her creative juices, with an occasional break to be a mom. In 2012, she chose to leave the corporate world behind completely and make life her own adventure. She never let her creativity go untapped coming up with all sorts of business projects to fuel her adventures. A true free spirit, Gena loved fly fishing, swimming, huskies, but most of all she loved her children. They were her greatest accomplishment - and the legacy Gena was most proud to have created. Gena is survived by her mother, Marti Reagan of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, her brother John (Wanda) Burgamy and her two precious and dearly loved children Taylor and Cody Weaver all of Nags Head NC as well as numerous friends and relatives. A Celebration of Gena's life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:30 in Nags Head, North Carolina at Jennettes Pier. Family and friends will gather overlooking the ocean she loved and pay tribute to a beautiful life lived. In honor of Gena, we ask that you wear purple - or any other color other than black. Lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Gena's memory to Dare Challenge, outerbanksdarechallenge.org or Free Spirit Siberian Rescue, huskyrescue.org. Love and Peace. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019