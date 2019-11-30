|
BENTON, Gene Gene Ray Benton arrived safely into God's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born on August 2nd, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia to Edward Benton and Gaynell Brumbalow, he was the youngest of three boys. A native of East Atlanta, he graduated from Murphy High School and the University of Georgia. Gene proudly served in the Navy from 1952-55. Gene was a deacon at Briarlake Baptist Church, loved golf, UGA football, sports, and his beloved dachshunds. He officiated for years with Atlanta Area Football Association and was a longstanding member of East Lake Country Club. Gene was married for 51 years to Jeneal Leonard Benton, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughter, Christina Benton Kramer (Chris); his son, Dr. Boone Leonard Benton (Coralie); grandchildren, Taylor Rose Benton, Kendall Jeneal Kramer, Matthew Boone Benton and Abigail Grace Benton. The visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA on Monday, December 2nd, from 5 to 7 PM. The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, December 3rd, at Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Rd., Decatur, GA, at 11 AM, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes: FCA Atlanta Collegiate Team, PO Box 98289, Atlanta, GA, 30359, and/or DREAM Dachshund Rescue.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 30, 2019