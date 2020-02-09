|
|
BROWN, Gene Bowen Gene Bowen Brown was born April 27, 1927 in Atlanta, a city in which he loved so much. After Grammar and High School, Gene was called to duty by the United States Army and proudly served in World War II. After an honorable discharge, he continued his journey with a career with Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD. Soon after, while at an Atlanta church social he met and married the love of his life, Charlesey. Gene attended Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where he was a faithful servant of God for many years. He was involved in many church activities including Sunday school classes: Harmony SS class and New Covenant SS class. In 2003, Gene was interviewed for the Veterans History Project at the Atlanta History Center, which he was proud of. He and his wife continued to live in Atlanta and enjoy retirement. On Feb. 6, 2020 the Lord looked at Gene and said, Job well done and called him home to rest. His parents Agnes Bowen Brown and Joseph Jackson Brown, Sr., brothers Joseph Jackson (Jack) Brown, Jr. and James Alfred Brown of Florida and sisters Kathryn Brown Cowart and Jo Helon Brown Parker of Atlanta, and his beloved niece Amelia Grant Huges preceded Gene in death. He is survived by his adoring wife Charlesey Whitehead Brown, nieces Lynne Brown and Cheryl Brown of Ondrako, FL, nephews Charles W. Grant and James Grant of Hartwell, GA and John Michael Cowart of GA. Numerous great-nieces and nephews in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Visitation and Reception will be Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 12 PM 2 PM with a Funeral Service at 2 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, The Methodist Children's Home, or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020