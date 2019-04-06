REESE, Gene Tracy Gene Tracy Reese, 77, passed away April 3, 2019, after a long illness. He was born November 14, 1941, to John Furman Reese Sr. and Mildred Overton Reese, in Norwood, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Army for 2 years and worked at the VA Hospital for 40 years. Gene was a member of Doraville First Baptist Church where he enjoyed driving the church van to take neighborhood children to and from church. He also sang in the choir. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by 5 brothers (John, Howard, Linberg, A.D., and Jimmy) and 2 sisters (Sara Guthrie and Lois Ballew). Gene is survived by his sister, Ola Williams-Milam (George) of Winter Springs, Florida and many nieces and nephews. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. A visitation will be held at 10 AM, TODAY, April 6 at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA, followed by a service at 11 AM, with Pastor Bill Kelly officiating. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta, GA. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678)514-1000. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary