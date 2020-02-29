|
|
BOURDEAU, Geneva Geneva Harrison Koehler Bourdeau, age 94, a longtime resident of Peachtree City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020 in Grayson, GA. She is survived by her husband, Howard Bourdeau, her two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Gail Koehler of Surprise, AZ and Victor and Beth Koehler, of Loganville, GA, her sister, Nettie Roberts, three grandchildren, Valerie Miller (Craig), Matthew Koehler, and Meredith Dempsey (Brian), four beautiful great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lila (Darnell) Harrison, and siblings, Horace Harrison, Evelyn Adkins, Pauline Gay, and Jessie Burt. Geneva was born in Crawford, GA, but lived for over thirty years in Peachtree City, where she enjoyed entertaining and where she became an accomplished and competitive golfer. She loved playing with friends and family, and won multiple club tournaments over the years. Following the loss of her first husband, Victor Koehler, Sr. in the Korean War, Geneva raised both her sons as a single mom, working as the secretary of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in College Park, GA. In 1962, she married Howard Bourdeau and they shared 57 happy years together, and were a source of joy and inspiration for their growing extended family. She and Howard were active members of Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Peachtree City, for the many years they lived there. The Funeral Service will be held at Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Peachtree City, on Sunday, March 1, at 4 PM, with visitation at 3 PM. She will be interred at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Peachtree City, GA (www.coslutheran.org). Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 29, 2020