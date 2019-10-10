|
|
JONES, Geneva W. A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Geneva W. Jones of College Park, Georgia will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:30a.m. at World Changers Church International, 2500 Burdett Rd., College Park, Georgia; Creflo A. and Taffi Dollar, Pastors; Pastor Carol L. Jones, officiating. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie in repose from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, October 10, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Legacy Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia. Survivors are one son, Michael Lamont Jones; brother, Ernest Walters; four grandchildren, Mandel, Abdur, Raina, and Jerico; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019