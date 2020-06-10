Geneva Payne
PAYNE, Geneva Geneva Payne, age 88 of Lilburn, GA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Frank, daughters, Kay Weber of Atlanta and Julie Payne of Stone Mountain, grandchildren, John Weber of Douglasville, and Taylor Weber of Decatur, and great-grandchild, Jocelyn Weber. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private viewing and graveside services will be held at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville and Whitlock Mortuary in Toccoa, GA. An online memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Snellville Children's Ministries, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.
