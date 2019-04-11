|
PORTER, Mother Geneva Mother Geneva Reams Edwards Porter, 94, of Decatur, GA passed Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mother Porter will be held at 11:00AM Friday, April 12, 2019 at New Beginnings Full Gospel Baptist Church 923 Valley Brook Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. Bishop James H. Morton, Senior Pastor. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 12:00PM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
