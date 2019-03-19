Resources More Obituaries for Geneva ROWE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geneva ROWE

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROWE, Geneva Lassiter, 8/11/1927 3/14/2019 Geneva Lassiter Rowe, Ph.D., a popular therapist who owned Northeast Counseling Center, died peacefully at home March 14, 2019, of Alzheimer's disease. She was 91. Dr. Rowe, a native of Atlanta, was born Aug. 11, 1927, to Tinie Gresham Lassiter and Hoyt C. Lassiter, the last postman in the city to deliver mail by mule-cart. Ginny grew up in Sylvan Hills, with four sisters and three brothers. She graduated from Girls High School in 1945. She was living the traditional Southern housewife's life in Buckhead with husband Fred Rowe and their three children in the early 1960s when she shocked traditionalists by starting college at age 37. What seems commonplace now was so unusual that she was featured in the Atlanta Constitution. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Oglethorpe University, she commuted to the University of Georgia in Athens for two years to earn her Masters in Social Work. She served in several roles as a counselor for DeKalb County; her most challenging, she often said, was investigating allegations of child neglect and abuse. After working in the field for a while, Ginny decided to seek a higher degree. With her husband's support, she attended Florida State University to earn a doctorate in Family Relations. In 1978 Ginny opened Northeast Counseling Center to provide individual and family therapy. She built the business to three locations, managing several other therapists and a heavy caseload. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Leon, Kenneth and Donald, and sisters Doris Green, Evelyn Pasquerelli, Virginia Brownlow and Frances DeVore. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Fred E. Rowe; her daughter Carol Gentry of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter and son-in-law Vickie Rowe Pruitt and Ben L. Pruitt of Cumming, GA; son and daughter-in-law Randy A. Rowe and Claudia C. Rowe of Smyrna, GA; granddaughter and husband Julie Hally and Michael Hally of St. Petersburg, FL, and great-grandchildren Rachel and Benjamin Hally. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (Chapel), 3180 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 with a reception to follow. Ginny and Fred were long-time PRUMC members and up until the last few years were very active in the Friendship Class. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of Georgia. 41 Perimeter Center East, Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30346 P: 404.728.1181. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries