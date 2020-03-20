Services
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
Geneva Thomas
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Hapeville, GA
THOMAS, Geneva M. Geneva M. Thomas, 90, of Morrow, passed away on March 17, 2020. Her services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hapeville on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. St. John's asks that the church service be limited to family only, but the family will be receiving friends and family at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5 PM-8 PM. Also, you may join them for prayer service that evening at 7:30 PM. Ms. Thomas was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church for 63 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Johnny B. Thomas; sons, Walter Brian Thomas and Larry David Thomas. She is survived by her special companion of 13 years, Bob Virkstis; daughters, Jeanelle Thomas of Kingston and Mary L. Johnson (Barney) of Monticello; sons, Ken Thomas (Sherry) of Alpharetta, Ronnie Thomas of Fayetteville, and Johnny B. Thomas, Jr., of Tyrone; grandchildren, Amanda Thomas (Jim Watkins), Ashley Thomas, Zach Thomas, and Nick Thomas (Katie); great grandchildren, Ophelia Watkins and Vera Watkins, numerous nieces and nephews. If so desired, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Champions Community Foundation (www.ChampionsCommunityFoundation.org/welcomehome), a children's , or St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga. 770-961-2828.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020
