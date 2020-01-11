Services
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
2855 Briarcliff Road NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
2855 Briarcliff Road NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Abraham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geoff Abraham Obituary
ABRAHAM, Geoff H. Geoff H. Abraham, age 71, of Decatur, GA, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born in Clarksdale, MS, to George and Josephine Abraham. Geoff is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters Brooke (Mike) Harris, Amanda Abraham (Brian Kee), Janna (Charles) Charoenlap; grandchildren Grace, Elijah, Stella, Alice, and Cece; siblings Betty Jo "BJ" Abraham, Georgia Wilson, and George Abraham, Jr. (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, at 12 PM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Visitation will be held at 11 AM at the church, and reception will immediately follow Mass. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic School, 150 Florence Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614; Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solutions Center, Chicago, IL 60677; or donor's favorite charity. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care; (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -