|
|
ABRAHAM, Geoff H. Geoff H. Abraham, age 71, of Decatur, GA, passed away January 7, 2020. He was born in Clarksdale, MS, to George and Josephine Abraham. Geoff is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters Brooke (Mike) Harris, Amanda Abraham (Brian Kee), Janna (Charles) Charoenlap; grandchildren Grace, Elijah, Stella, Alice, and Cece; siblings Betty Jo "BJ" Abraham, Georgia Wilson, and George Abraham, Jr. (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, at 12 PM, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Visitation will be held at 11 AM at the church, and reception will immediately follow Mass. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic School, 150 Florence Avenue, Clarksdale, MS 38614; Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solutions Center, Chicago, IL 60677; or donor's favorite charity. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care; (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 11, 2020