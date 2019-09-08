|
ADAMS, George Livingston Funeral services for George Livingston Adams, who passed away Sept. 1, 2019, will be held, Sept. 9, 2 PM, at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Dr. George, who was 38 and born in Marietta, GA., ran his family's business, Contract Services Company, for over a decade, earning the loyalty and respect of some of the largest general contractors in Atlanta. George loved his family dearly. He leaves his wife and loving partner of more than 20 years, Florentina (Tina), and their two children, George (5) and Amelia (3). He also enjoyed a deep, wonderful connection with his parents and cherished the many friendships he developed throughout his lifetime. In addition to his parents, George and Mina Adams, he leaves a sister, Laura Lee Pearson, and a nephew, Garret Pearson. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Sam Adams, as well as his best dogfriend Chance. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to George and Amelia's College Fund. Payable to: FBO George & Amelia Adams - acct# 0286685619, Mail to: Regions Bank, 4271 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy., Hiram, GA 30141.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019