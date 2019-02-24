ALEXANDER, II, Rev. Dr. George Wilson The Rev. Dr. George Wilson Alexander II (Col. Ret.) was born December 21, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky. George discovered his calling to be a minister at an early age. In 1958, George graduated from Central State College cum laude with a BA in Philosophy. George was ordained as a Baptist minister in the National Baptist Church in 1961. In 1962, George obtained a BD in Theology from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. George entered the Army, beginning active duty as a Staff Chaplain. George spent several years in the Office of the Chief of Army Chaplains. After 22 years of service and numerous awards, including a Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medals, George retired from the army in 1986. After his ordination in 1994, George also served as Associate Priest at All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia. George is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Norma Jean, three daughters, Hope, Joy, and Lillyanne, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a brother, Jesse Alexander, Jr., a sister, Emma Melton, and many devoted nephews, nieces, and cousins. Services will be held at The Emmaus House. The family will receive friends 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 prior to the 11:00 AM Memorial Service held at Emmaus House, 1017 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA, 30315. Burial with full military honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmaus House; www.emmaushouse.org Please indicate in the notes section of the donation page "In Memory of Rev. George W. Alexander II". Messages of condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary