ALEXANDER, George Douglas "Doug" Born March 20, 1946 in Memphis, TN to Dorothy Provine and Henry Reid Alexander, G. Douglass Alexander passed away on April 6, 2020 after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Doug will be fondly remembered as a gentleman who loved his family, teammates and colleagues, believed in people's potential even when they didn't believe in themselves, passionately competed for important causes or for sport, and brought laughter to our world. Over a 40-year career, Doug helped raise billions of dollars for important causes, founded six different companies that served the nonprofit industry including Alexander Haas (Atlanta, GA). He served two United States presidents, Carter and Bush '41, raised funds to bring the 1996 Olympics to Atlanta, and counseled numerous organizations, universities, schools, and museums, including for 15 years the High Museum of Art (Atlanta, GA). He served as a board member of several private companies, the Association of Fund Raising Professionals (AFP), the AFP Foundation, and the Giving Institute. He served as a member of the Oglethorpe University Board of Trustees as well as the Georgia State University Foundation and the Oxford University School. A former All-America basketball player at Oglethorpe University, Doug continued his love of sport throughout his life. Whether supporting all things Ole Miss Athletics or playing his newfound sport of Pickleball, Doug enjoyed healthy competition. He fell in love with airplanes at the age of six and obtained his IFR at the age of 60. He is survived by his wife, Kristina Carlson, daughter, Elisabeth Alexander, son Captain Provine Alexander, and grandson, Tanner Reid Johnson (all in Oxford, MS). Other survivors include: brother, Robert Wayne Alexander MD, PhD (Atlanta, GA); nieces Kate Alexander Harmer (Toronto, ON) and Melissa Reddy Pamudurthy (NY/CT), nephew David Alexander (Atlanta, GA) and their families; sisters-in-law Cheryl Carlson (Deland, FL) and Pamela Carlson (Tampa, FL) and brother-in-law Christopher Carlson (VA). The family is having a COVID appropriate service at First Presbyterian Church and planning post-COVID celebrations of his life for Oxford, MS and Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to, The Garland Pinholster Fund at Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 or to the Create Foundation (Designated for Leisure Lifestyles at OPC) PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2020