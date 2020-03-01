|
BERZSENYI, George Louis George Louis Berzsenyi, 87, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Mr. Berzsenyi was a long-time resident of Carrollton, and Marietta, but spent much of his retirement living in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a Mason for over 50 years as well as a Shriner. Mr. Berzsenyi leaves behind his wife, Betty Berzsenyi, daughter, Debbie Tummins, son, Patrick Berzsenyi (Karen), 6 grandsons, and 9 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020