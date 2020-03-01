Resources
More Obituaries for George Berzsenyi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Berzsenyi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Berzsenyi Obituary
BERZSENYI, George Louis George Louis Berzsenyi, 87, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Mr. Berzsenyi was a long-time resident of Carrollton, and Marietta, but spent much of his retirement living in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a Mason for over 50 years as well as a Shriner. Mr. Berzsenyi leaves behind his wife, Betty Berzsenyi, daughter, Debbie Tummins, son, Patrick Berzsenyi (Karen), 6 grandsons, and 9 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -