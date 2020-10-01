1/
George Black
BLACK, Sr., George Valentine


Mr. George V. Black, Sr., a resident of Luthersville, passed away September 27, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held Friday, October 2, 1 PM, at The Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Rev. Leacky Tyson, Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, Ocotber 1, at the mortuary from 2 - 7 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Edward Black, Kevin Black, George V. Black, Jr., and Adrin M. Black; daughter, Valesia (Merald) Knight; grandchildren, Rodriques Roberson, Anthoney Ford, Tekeyia Black, Maurice Black Taylor, Marcus Black Taylor, Mario Black Taylor, Tiffany Knight, Drexel Knight, Chelsea Knight, Cameron Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
OCT
2
Service
01:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
