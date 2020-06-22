BRAMLETT, Jr., George George Bramlett Jr, of Tucker, GA, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 90 years old. He was born in 1929 in Decatur, Ga., to George W. Bramlett and Mamie Lois Maddox. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louneil Corn Bramlett, sons Phil Bramlett and Jeff Bramlett (Donna), three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. A veteran of the Korean War, he returned home to DeKalb County where he became a successful homebuilder with a reputation for honesty and integrity. The immediate family will have a private graveside ceremony at Floral Hills Cemetery this Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A memorial service will announced at a later date. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store