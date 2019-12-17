|
BROOME, Jr., George Cicero "Rody" George Cicero (Rody) Broome, Jr., age 91, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Rody was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1928. He graduated from Central High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Saipan. Upon discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Chattanooga where he was President of the Junior and Senior Class, a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and Colonel of the ROTC unit. After his college graduation, Rody then served as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was discharged as Captain. Rody then began his career in the Insurance Industry in Atlanta, GA with the Travelers Insurance Company. In 1959, he formed Rody Broome Insurance Agency which he owned and operated for 39 years. During this time, he was on the Board of Directors for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, DeKalb Council for the Arts, , Clairmont Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons for 21 years, Georgia Association of Independent Insurance Agents, Professional Insurance Agents of America, Susanna's Kitchen, Universal Properties & Investment Co., Inc., and Old Fashioned Foods, Inc. Rody has been an active member of the Atlanta Athletic Club since 1970. In 1994, Rody sold his agency and he and his wife Cheryl moved to Amelia Island, FL. He was a member of The Amelia Island Club and served on its Board. An avid golfer, Rody was active in the Men's Golf Association, served on the Board and was Tournament Chair. He attended Amelia Plantation Chapel where he served on their Board for 3 years and was Chapel President for one year. He was preceded in death by his parents George Cicero and Annie Myrtle Broome. Rody is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl, his son Rusty and his wife Sonya and two grandchildren, Annie and Jake Broome. The family will have a Celebration of Life Party at the Atlanta Athletic Club on January 25, from 12 PM - 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the Eagle Ranch, PO Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019