BROWN, George E. George E. Brown, 87, of Marietta, Georgia, died April 11, 2019 of complications from congestive heart failure. A memorial service will be held on May 6 at 11AM at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta. The family will receive visitors in their home at 1PM following the service. His interment will be in the family cemetery in Willacoochee, Georgia at a date to be announced. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the air force upon graduation from the University of Georgia in June 1952, during the Korean War. He was assigned to the USAF Security Service and served overseas as squadron adjutant for two years and retiring in December 1955 as a first lieutenant. He was a partner in his CPA firm in Decatur, Georgia, a deacon and active member of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, an avid fisherman, and an accomplished photographer. He was a founding member of University of Georgia Theta Chi Fraternity; serving as alumni treasurer and student counselor for over fifty years. He was honored by having a nation Theta Chi fundraiser conducted in his name and with the chapter library named after him. Though never married, 'Uncle George' was "number one" in the lives of generations of nieces and nephews, and other young relatives, as well as their friends. To George, you did not have to be kin to be family. He was there to help whenever and wherever needed. George Brown was a humble man with a generous heart who was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, and a sister. He is survived by his brother, Robert E. Brown; sister, Virginia L. Brown of Marietta, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019