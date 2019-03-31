BRYAN, George W. George W. Bryan, a resident of Fort Collins, CO since 2007 died there on March 25, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on July 31, 1925 and grew up in Adel, GA. Having graduated in 1941 from Darlington School in Rome, GA, he entered college at Emory University, Atlanta. During World War II he served for three years in the United States Navy, then returned to Emory to earn a B.A., Masters' and J.D. in law. George was employed by the Jackson County, FL Board of Public Education as a teacher, coach and principal while living in Greenwood, FL, where he also operated a cattle farm. From 1950-1953 he was employed by the Federal government in Washington, D.C., and in 1953 he moved to Atlanta where he was the chief loan officer of the Atlanta Federal Savings and Loan Association. He also taught math at Georgia State University before he began practicing law, which he did for 30 years. After retiring from the law, George attended the Atlanta College of Art and became a serious painter, especially known for his landscapes and use of vivid, striking color. He was a member of the Democratic Party and of Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Collins. George is survived by his wife Nancy Lee Bryan of Fort Collins; children Josh Bryan (Liz Ortega), Wilkes Bryan, and Mary Jo Bryan of Atlanta, Susan Kitchens of Fort Collins, and Tom Abernathy (Dedy Fauntleroy) of Seattle; grandchildren Lyric Abernathy, Eli, Alex and Spencer Kitchens, James Bryan, and Kate and Austin Bryan; and many dear friends. His son Clay died in the year 2000. A memorial service will be celebrated at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Collins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20th. Friends may send memorials to the Larimer County Food Bank, and may offer condolences to the family online at www.allnuttftcollins.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary