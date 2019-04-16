|
BUCHANAN, George Herbert George Herbert Buchanan, age 91, of Canton, GA passed away on April 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Ann (Smith); sons James Arthur Buchanan (Margaret Ann) of Marietta, GA and Martin Herbert Buchanan (Charisse) of Asheville, NC; daughters Shirley Ann Cooke (Dan) of Myrtle Beach, NC and Susan Lynn Alongi (Thomas) of Canton, GA; along with grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. Visitation is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a service celebrating George's life at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made in his name to India Missions, c/o Woodstock Church of Christ, 219 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock GA 30188.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019