BUCHKOWSKI, George George Buchkowski, 79, passed away on October 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held on October 30, 10:30 AM, at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta with a reception following in Bishop Hall. Interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on November 1, at 2 PM. George is survived by his loving wife, Jeni and brother Andy Buchkowski (Jan). George served as a fighter pilot in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he was promoted to Captain. He was the recipient of many awards including the Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal as well as many others. Following his distinguished military service, George was a Captain for Delta for 30 years and as a pilot flew internationally. His hobbies including Rv-ing, woodworking and helping others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Lingap Children's Foundation. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019