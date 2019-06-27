|
COLE, George Anthony George Anthony Cole, age 87, passed away in his home in Smyrna on June 18, 2019. He was born June 13, 1932 to Leona and Guy Cole in Barnesville, Ohio. After the serving in the Air Force and attending college George settled in the Atlanta area. George lived life through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking, and spending time outdoors. He is survived by his children, Lauren, Heather, and Eric. Family and friends are invited to a service at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, greet family from 10 and Memorial Service at 11 am. 770-435-4467 or www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019