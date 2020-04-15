|
|
CONNELL, Jr., George Herman George Herman Connell, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 after a long battle with complications from a stroke. He was 75 years old. A fifth generation Atlantan, Mr. Connell was born on June 11, 1944 to the late Lamar Lowe Connell of Atlanta, Georgia and the late George Herman Connell of Quitman, Georgia. He adored his childhood and fondly remembered his time at E. Rivers Elementary School, The Westminster Schools and Emory at Oxford College. He was an Eagle Scout and an accomplished tennis player, who played varsity tennis at Brown University. After graduation at Brown University in 1966, Mr. Connell graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1969 and began work as a United States attorney. He was a partner at Long Weinberg, Ansley & Wheeler before establishing his own private firm where he successfully practiced for more than 40 years before ending his legal career at Dennis, Corry, Porter and Smith. As a trial lawyer focusing on personal injury, Mr. Connell was always a tireless advocate for his clients. Mr. Connell was a member at Peachtree Road Methodist where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Georgia Bar Association, Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Capital City Club where he enjoyed many lifelong friendships. A loving father and devoted husband, Mr. Connell is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deborah (Debbie) Connell and four children, Sarah Lamar Connell of Atlanta, George Herman Connell III (Ashley) of Atlanta, Lewis David Connell of Salt Lake City and Henry Carter Connell of Atlanta as well as five grandchildren: Hewlett Connell, Ives Connell, Chloe Titelman, Robert Titelman, and Madeleine Titelman. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Frances Connell McCann. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman, Georgia, where Mr. Connell will be buried next to his father. Arrangements will be by Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home of Quitman, Georgia. Please share your memories and condolences at www.purvisfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020