COSTNER, III, George Henry George Henry Costner III, 79, of Woodstock, GA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 20th after his second battle with cancer. George was a very straightforward man with great morals and ethics. He typically told you a joke upon greeting you each time. George was born in Atlanta, GA November 8, 1939, to George Henry Costner Jr. and Sylla Hamilton Costner. He graduated from Brown High School in 1957 and has regularly met for lunch at the Varsity in Atlanta on the first Wednesday of the month. George graduated from Georgia State University in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. George's career in business lead him to start the material handling company, Mathand, Inc. George played college baseball and basketball at Georgia State University and minor league baseball with the Dodgers organization. He then went on to play other sports like tennis in Chimney Springs, Marietta and golf in Towne Lake Hills, Woodstock. He is preceded in death by his first wife Janice Moran and second wife Susan Ripley. He is survived by his only son, Damon Costner, daughter-in-law Connie, grandchildren Wesley, Briana and Katie Maxham, brother Edward Costner, sister-in-law Aida, nephews Brian and Marc, niece Jennifer, grandniece Ann Marie, his girlfriend Charlotte Venable and their labradoodle Bailey. There will be a Remembrance and Celebration of Life service at Woodstock Funeral Home at 8855 Main Street, Woodstock, GA on Saturday, July 27th. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm. 2pm will be the service, followed by a reception until 4pm. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019