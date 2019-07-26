Services
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 926-3107
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Costner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Costner


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Costner Obituary
COSTNER, III, George Henry George Henry Costner III, 79, of Woodstock, GA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 20th after his second battle with cancer. George was a very straightforward man with great morals and ethics. He typically told you a joke upon greeting you each time. George was born in Atlanta, GA November 8, 1939, to George Henry Costner Jr. and Sylla Hamilton Costner. He graduated from Brown High School in 1957 and has regularly met for lunch at the Varsity in Atlanta on the first Wednesday of the month. George graduated from Georgia State University in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. George's career in business lead him to start the material handling company, Mathand, Inc. George played college baseball and basketball at Georgia State University and minor league baseball with the Dodgers organization. He then went on to play other sports like tennis in Chimney Springs, Marietta and golf in Towne Lake Hills, Woodstock. He is preceded in death by his first wife Janice Moran and second wife Susan Ripley. He is survived by his only son, Damon Costner, daughter-in-law Connie, grandchildren Wesley, Briana and Katie Maxham, brother Edward Costner, sister-in-law Aida, nephews Brian and Marc, niece Jennifer, grandniece Ann Marie, his girlfriend Charlotte Venable and their labradoodle Bailey. There will be a Remembrance and Celebration of Life service at Woodstock Funeral Home at 8855 Main Street, Woodstock, GA on Saturday, July 27th. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm. 2pm will be the service, followed by a reception until 4pm. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodstock Funeral Home
Download Now