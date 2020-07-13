George Demetriades

DEMETRIADES, Sr., George George G. Demetriades, Sr., of Atlanta, fell asleep in the Lord on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his children; Charles and BJ Demetriades, Mathew, and George Jr.; his grandchildren Marie Charlotte "MC," Samuel, and Blythe; his brothers, Pete and Gus; and sister Penny; nephews and nieces, and several Godchildren. The son of Gus and Athena Demetriades, George was born on August 29, 1935, in Gastonia, NC, where he was raised. He graduated from The Citadel in 1957 and served as an Infantry Officer in the North Carolina National Guard. Professionally he worked as a manufacturers representative for the majority of his career; first with Gillette and later with companies in the pharmaceutical and pre-packaged food industries. He transitioned into the restaurant and vending business for the last two decades of his working life. George was a faithful and loving husband and father, and a loyal friend to many. He was active in the Greek Orthodox community in Atlanta, singing in the Men's Choir. A gentleman of the highest caliber, he was loved by many for his charm, wit and genuine good nature. He was rarely seen without a smile, his signature white silk scarf, and trilby hat. George is reunited eternally by his loving wife of 50 years, Charlotte Matheson Demetriades, who preceded him in death in 2014. He is also preceded in death by his beloved brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Deppie and Lou Zakas of Atlanta; Sandra Pefinis of Baltimore, Maryland; and nephew Gus Demetriades of Henderson, North Carolina. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held with a celebration of life to follow in the future.