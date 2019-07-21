DEUKMAJI, George George Deukmaji, age 76 of Atlanta, died on July 17, 2019. George, a proud Armenian, was a self made American success story who immigrated to the US at 26 years old and became a businessman and renowned civil engineer who built cities, airports and power plants around the world. His projects provide power, transportation and safe drinking water for millions of people. His proudest construction is his great, loving family who was by his side when he passed away peacefully at his home. He is survived by his wife Bozenna, his daughter Tina (husband Jasen), his son Gabriel (wife Elizabeth), his four grandchildren and his sisters Ashkhen and Jacqueline. Service will be held at the Arlington Memorial Park Pavilion in Sandy Springs at 11:00am Sunday, July 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the AG Rhodes Cobb County Employee Bonus Program. Please sign online guestbook at fischerfuneralcare.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019